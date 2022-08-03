Credit Suisse Group Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $167.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $146.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. Eaton has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Eaton by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

