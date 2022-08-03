CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Position Trimmed by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC cut its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $289,982,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 5.2 %

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $3.96 on Wednesday, hitting $80.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,326. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.80. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $142.64.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.41). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRSP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.19.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.