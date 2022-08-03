CROAT Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. CROAT has a market capitalization of $87,066.77 and approximately $14.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 93,204,282 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

