CryptoBlades Hits Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00007509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00616851 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017532 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00035628 BTC.
CryptoBlades Coin Profile
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,210 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
Buying and Selling CryptoBlades
Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.