CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.44-$3.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

CSG Systems International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.73. 151,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $66.58. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.78.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $246.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSGS shares. StockNews.com lowered CSG Systems International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut CSG Systems International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSG Systems International

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $573,923.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 165,274 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,808.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 52.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

