CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Down 15.8% in July

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,205.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 493,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 469,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,779.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,205.47. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 493,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,087. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,763 shares of company stock worth $139,064 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CSP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CSP during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

CSP stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 million, a P/E ratio of 261.25 and a beta of 1.38. CSP has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 0.29%.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

