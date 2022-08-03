CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

Insider Activity

CSX Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $32.26. 64,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,488,923. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

