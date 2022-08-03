CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.86. 71,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,583,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CTIC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $130,987.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,678 shares in the company, valued at $100,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $130,987.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,621 shares of company stock worth $1,600,908. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 316.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTI BioPharma

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.