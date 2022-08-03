Curio Governance (CGT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $63.00

Curio Governance (CGT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Curio Governance has a market capitalization of $37,913.78 and approximately $63.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curio Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Curio Governance has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Curio Governance Profile

Curio Governance (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold.

Curio Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curio Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

