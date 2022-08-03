Curtis L. Buser Sells 38,890 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,471,986.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,094,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,426,219.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 2.0 %

CG traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,893,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,302. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Carlyle Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,820,000 after acquiring an additional 703,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,082,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,663,000 after acquiring an additional 89,982 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,748,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,419,000 after acquiring an additional 747,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.