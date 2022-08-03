CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Raises Dividend to $3.00 Per Share

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

CVR Energy has a payout ratio of 56.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CVR Energy to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Stock Performance

CVI stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.47. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVI. TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the first quarter worth about $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CVR Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CVR Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Energy

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.