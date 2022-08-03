CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 61,229 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $868,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $43.61.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 25.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

