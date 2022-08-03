CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

CVR Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

CVI traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.47. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.31%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

