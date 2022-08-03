CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

CVR Energy Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.64%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

