CVR Partners, LP (UAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 10.05 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $40.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26.

CVR Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UAN traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.92. 1,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.58. CVR Partners has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $179.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.45 and its 200 day moving average is $118.96.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $222.87 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 38.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CVR Partners by 707.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CVR Partners by 182.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CVR Partners by 215.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CVR Partners by 7,623.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

