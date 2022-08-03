CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Raised by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,727,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,229,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.20. 86,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,487,383. The firm has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.97.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

