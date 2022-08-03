Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ) Stock Price Up 71.2%

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLOQ – Get Rating) shares shot up 71.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 105,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 29,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc, a development-stage technology company, focuses on fraud prevention and credit management in the United States. It provides CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology that enables institutional clients to combat fraudulent transactions and unauthorized access to customer accounts; and Turnscor, a web-based proprietary software platform, which allows its customers to monitor and manage their credit from the privacy of their own homes, as well as CyberloQ Vault, a secure cloud-based storage solution, which allows users to send/receive secure data without having E-mail.

