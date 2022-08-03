DA Davidson Weighs in on Capital City Bank Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Capital City Bank Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

CCBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of CCBG opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $112,663.08. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 141,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,829.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 43.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

(Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.