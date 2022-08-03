Dai Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion and $616.28 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,322.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004419 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00126848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032263 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 7,400,525,320 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

