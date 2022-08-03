Dan H. Arnold Sells 39,015 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ LPLA traded up $4.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.14. 1,102,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,897. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.97 and a fifty-two week high of $220.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. StockNews.com lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LPL Financial by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,582 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,343,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $146,046,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,468,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $117,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

