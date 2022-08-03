Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $329.17.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $285.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.20. Danaher has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

