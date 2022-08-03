Danaos Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the shipping company on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Danaos has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Danaos to earn $26.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

NYSE DAC traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.06. 3,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,905. Danaos has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $107.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $5.25. The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. Danaos had a net margin of 81.06% and a return on equity of 29.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 21.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the first quarter valued at $125,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

