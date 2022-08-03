DAOstack Price Reaches $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. DAOstack has a total market cap of $314,103.94 and $170.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,975.87 or 0.99849814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00043170 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00028577 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000052 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001339 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

