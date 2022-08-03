Daré Bioscience (DARE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Daré Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Daré Bioscience to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Daré Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DARE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. 1,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,815. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.28. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.51.

Institutional Trading of Daré Bioscience

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Daré Bioscience by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Daré Bioscience by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 396,968 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Daré Bioscience by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 234,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.