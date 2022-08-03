Daré Bioscience (DARE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Daré Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.
Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Daré Bioscience to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Daré Bioscience Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DARE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. 1,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,815. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.28. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.
Daré Bioscience Company Profile
Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.
