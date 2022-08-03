Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Shares Up 1.6%

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 17,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 981,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
Data Storage Stock Down 3.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 million, a PE ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94.
Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Data Storage had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data Storage
About Data Storage
Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions.
