Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Shares Up 1.6%

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 17,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 981,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Data Storage Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 million, a PE ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94.

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Data Storage had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data Storage

About Data Storage

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Data Storage by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Data Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Data Storage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 344,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions.

