DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 78.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. DaVita updated its FY22 guidance to $7.50-8.50 EPS.
DaVita Price Performance
Shares of DVA stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.29. 4,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. DaVita has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.
DaVita Company Profile
DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DaVita (DVA)
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.