DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 78.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. DaVita updated its FY22 guidance to $7.50-8.50 EPS.

Shares of DVA stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.29. 4,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. DaVita has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after acquiring an additional 173,878 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in DaVita by 54.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after buying an additional 113,560 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in DaVita by 210.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 66,706 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 585.7% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 62,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 53,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in DaVita by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 118,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 34,532 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

