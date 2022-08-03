DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Update

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DBS Group Stock Performance

DBSDY stock opened at $92.31 on Wednesday. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $81.68 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.32.

DBS Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.9972 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 3.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About DBS Group

DBSDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DBS Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

