DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies Price Performance

DBVT stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $294.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 97,412 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.