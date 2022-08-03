DecentBet Reaches Market Cap of $55,132.70 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $55,132.70 and approximately $70.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,322.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004419 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00126848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032263 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

