Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.66

Shares of Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and traded as high as $5.27. Decisionpoint Systems shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 11,856 shares changing hands.

Decisionpoint Systems Stock Up 6.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 million, a P/E ratio of 86.83 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Decisionpoint Systems alerts:

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Decisionpoint Systems

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

In related news, Director Michael N. Taglich sold 7,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $58,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Decisionpoint Systems news, Director Michael N. Taglich sold 37,259 shares of Decisionpoint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $375,198.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,245,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael N. Taglich sold 7,136 shares of Decisionpoint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $58,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 618 shares in the company, valued at $5,098.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc provides and integrates enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping to move business decision points closer to its customers. It makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.