Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.66

Shares of Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and traded as high as $5.27. Decisionpoint Systems shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 11,856 shares changing hands.
Decisionpoint Systems Stock Up 6.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 million, a P/E ratio of 86.83 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Decisionpoint Systems
Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile
Decisionpoint Systems, Inc provides and integrates enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping to move business decision points closer to its customers. It makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere.
