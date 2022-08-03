Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.0% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 37.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 116,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.5 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $338.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.49.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.