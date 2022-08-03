Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.0% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 37.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 116,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Stock Up 1.5 %
Deere & Company stock opened at $338.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.49.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.56.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
