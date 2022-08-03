DeFi Pulse Index 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.08 Million (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. DeFi Pulse Index has a market cap of $61.24 million and $2.08 million worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $109.55 or 0.00475380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFi Pulse Index alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,044.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003872 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00127593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00032114 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

About DeFi Pulse Index

DPI is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. The official website for DeFi Pulse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Pulse Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Pulse Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Pulse Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.