DeFine Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week (DFA)

DeFine (DFA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. DeFine has a market cap of $8.65 million and $6.95 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFine has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One DeFine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000676 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00634313 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016335 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00033953 BTC.
About DeFine
DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform.
Buying and Selling DeFine
