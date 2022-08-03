Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.72.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFY. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$41.50 to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$33.50 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Definity Financial Price Performance

TSE:DFY opened at C$35.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 22.85. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.00 and a 12 month high of C$37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.86.

Definity Financial Cuts Dividend

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$790.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.0294276 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

