Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$34.50. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DFY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$41.50 to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.56.

Definity Financial Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Definity Financial stock traded up C$1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 275,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,438. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$26.00 and a 1 year high of C$37.50.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$790.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.0294276 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

