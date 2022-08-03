Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Delek US Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 43,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Delek US has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Delek US by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Delek US to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

