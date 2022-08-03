Delta Financial Advisors LLC Buys 351 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $40.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,831,980. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

