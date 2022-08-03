Delta Financial Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.14. 75,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,390,737. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 24.57%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.