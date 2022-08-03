Delta Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1,625.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 271,526 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Starbucks by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 289,359 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after buying an additional 16,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.7 %

SBUX stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.11. 257,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,893,767. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $122.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

