Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,384,000 after buying an additional 6,025,918 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $172,552,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,444,000 after buying an additional 1,715,769 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,560,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,121,000 after buying an additional 1,392,484 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 8,699.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 921,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,627,000 after buying an additional 910,830 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508,360. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.