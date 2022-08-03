Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 841 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.18.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.44. 9,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,916. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $165.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 111.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.