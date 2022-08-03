DerivaDAO One Day Volume Reaches $309,233.00 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00003939 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $23.49 million and approximately $309,233.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00631969 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00034418 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex.

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.