Desjardins Lowers Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target to C$25.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s previous close.

NBLY has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Performance

Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy stock traded down C$0.31 on Wednesday, reaching C$20.82. The company had a trading volume of 60,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,643. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.80. The stock has a market cap of C$921.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 52-week low of C$20.50 and a 52-week high of C$40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

