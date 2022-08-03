Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $64.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CZR. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ CZR opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.79. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Further Reading

