Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $121.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $87.13 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $101.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.58 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average of $87.26.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after acquiring an additional 192,885 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

