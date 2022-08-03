DeXe Price Reaches $3.88 on Exchanges (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One DeXe coin can currently be bought for $3.88 or 0.00016984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeXe has a total market cap of $21.57 million and $5.27 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeXe has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,857.82 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00127303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00031227 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

DeXe Coin Profile

DeXe (CRYPTO:DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,555,424 coins. DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

