Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Trading Up 17.9%

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) was up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.42. Approximately 114,555 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 65,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities cut shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$229.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.19.

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

