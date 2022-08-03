Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $3.05

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 3.05 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Diamondback Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $24.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

FANG stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.45. The stock had a trading volume of 36,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.74. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 42.23%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 545 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

