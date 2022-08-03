Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.54. 3,510,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,452. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.49. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 25.66 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,390,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $5,157,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 31,501 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

