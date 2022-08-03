Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 112.20 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 112.20 ($1.37). 608,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,374,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.40 ($1.39).

The stock has a market capitalization of £909.53 million and a PE ratio of 1,122.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 112.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 111.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Digital 9 Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other news, insider Philip (Phil) Jordan purchased 27,272 shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £29,999.20 ($36,759.22).

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

